Click or tap above for these highlights and more:

Stocks tumble a day after big gains following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike.

Russian forces are on the offensive at the steel plant in Mariupol as the Ukraine military continues in its defense of the city.

The Senate will take up legislation that would protect abortion rights in response to the expectation that the Supreme Court will strike down protections in Roe vs. Wade based on the ruling leaked this week. However, with Democrats holding a slim majority, the vote is expected to only be symbolic.

Firefighters in New Mexico continue to fight the largest wildfire in the nation, meanwhile, severe storms spawned tornadoes that whipped through Texas and Oklahoma.

Hong Kong is relaxing coronavirus restrictions, however, it’s a different story on mainland China where some restrictions are being expanded in Beijing.

The agricultural department is saying the bird flu is killing an alarming number of bald eagles and other wild birds.

An Associated Press analysis has found a growing number of hazardous dams in poor condition across the U.S. The AP tallied more than 2,200 dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition that are rated as high hazard, meaning their failure likely would kill someone.

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed last year by President Joe Biden will pump about $3 billion into dam-related projects, including hundreds of millions for state dam safety programs and repairs.

The World Health Organization estimated that 15 million people have died from COVID-19 or from its impact on overwhelmed healthcare systems over the past two years since the start of the Pandemic. The estimate is more than double the official tally.

There was an increase of jobless claims for the last week of April and the four week average also rose, however there were a record 11.5 million job openings posted in March. 1.38 million Americans are collecting unemployment, which is the smallest number since 1970.

Mortgage rates are climbing again. The average of 5.27% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is the highest since 2009. Some economists believe home sales could decline by as much as 10% due to inflation, rising mortgage rates, high home prices and limited supply.

More well-paying jobs no longer require college degrees, although more workers are getting advanced degrees, particularly for professions such as medicine, law and teaching. In other fields, skills could be the key to getting a job. However, if the economy tanks, some experts think degrees could set workers apart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0