Abbott says it's restarted production at the Michigan factory that's tied to the ongoing baby formula shortage. The plant has been closed since February due to contamination, and that's led to nationwide supply problems for formulas needed to feed infants.

The reopening isn't expected to have an immediate affect on availability. Abbott says it'll prioritize production of its specialty formulas for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems.

The company says it'll take about three weeks before new formula from the plant begins showing up on store shelves. The plant’s reopening is one of several actions expected to improve supplies, including federal deliveries of imported formula from overseas.

Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her on the final day of festivities marking her 70 years on the throne. The 96-year-old monarch has had problems moving around recently.

Earlier, a boisterous, colorful street pageant celebrating Elizabeth's life and Britain’s diversity paraded through London. When it was finished, thousands flooded in front of the palace to see the queen. One man said “it’s a massive honor to be part of this. We’ve got the best queen in the world, don’t we?"

In a statement later, the queen said “she was humbled and deeply touched” that so many people turned out for her Platinum Jubilee.

The high-flying “Top Gun: Maverick” continued to soar in its second weekend, dropping just 32% from its opening with $86 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The Paramount Pictures release, with Tom Cruise reprising his role from the 1986 original, is holding steadier than any film of its kind ever has before. Its modest drop — 50-65% is more typical for blockbusters — is the smallest decline for a movie that opened above $100 million.

The movie debuted with $124 million last weekend. Overseas, director Joseph Kosinski’s film is performing even better. In 64 overseas markets, “Top Gun: Maverick” dipped only 20% in its second weekend with $81.7 million.

Pope Francis has added fuel to rumors about the future of his pontificate. The Vatican announced Saturday he would visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August for a feast initiated by Pope Celestine V, one of the few pontiffs who resigned before Pope Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013.

That has added to unsourced speculation in Italian and Catholic media that the 85-year-old Francis might be planning to follow in Benedict’s footsteps, given his increased mobility problems.

Those rumors gained steam last week when Francis announced a consistory to create 21 new cardinals scheduled for Aug. 27. Sixteen of those cardinals are under 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave to elect Francis’ successor.

Federal authorities say a man has been arrested in North Carolina after he was stopped in the Charlotte airport with over 23 pounds of cocaine concealed in the seat cushions of a motorized wheelchair.

According to a news release, U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered the traveler as he was arriving from the Dominican Republic this week. Officials said they had questions about his use of the wheelchair.

They found four packages containing cocaine in the seat cushions. The news release said it had an estimated street value of $378,000.

The Special Olympics has dropped a coronavirus vaccine mandate for its games in Orlando after Florida moved to fine the organization $27.5 million for violating a state law against such requirements.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the organization had removed the requirement for its competition in the state, which is scheduled to run June 5 to June 12.

The Florida health department notified the Special Olympics of the fine in a letter Thursday that said the organization would be fined $27.5 million for 5,500 violations of state law for requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for attendees or participants.

The Biden administration has set new requirements that increase the amount of ethanol that must be blended into the nation’s gasoline supply. The Environmental Protection Agency says it will set the 2022 levels for corn-based ethanol blended into gasoline at 15 billion gallons.

But even as the new rules increase future ethanol requirements, the EPA is retroactively reducing levels for 2020 by 2.5 billion gallons and by 1.2 billion gallons for 2021. That reflects the lower amount of ethanol produced and decreased sales of gasoline during a period when the virus led to a drop in driving.

—The Associated Press

