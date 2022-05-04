Click or tap above for these highlights and more:

As inflation rages, the Federal Reserve decided to raise its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point. The hike in the Fed’s key rate is its largest since 2000.

Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply line targets in response to the West supplying Ukraine with weapons, although officials downplay the escalation due to the Russians inability to target with precision.

The European Union also proposed a ban on oil imports to further punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Democrats are bracing for attacks on abortion laws in various states following reports that the Supreme Court is poised to striked down Roe vs. Wade, which has protected a woman’s right to the procedure for a half century.

Isaiah Lee is being held in Los Angeles, accused of tackling comedian Dave Chapelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night during the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival.

President Joe Biden welcomed U.S. athletes from the past two Olympics at the White House. The athletes had competed during turbulent times, including the postponement of the Tokyo games and circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will induct country music legend Dolly Parton along with Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

The number of people going hungry hit a new high in 2021 and it’s expected to remain problematic this year as war rages in Ukraine and the pandemic continues.

Intuit will pay millions in restitution to TurboTax users in a settlement with the New York State Attorney General’s office.

A student at a Texas high school north of Austin died following a stabbing on campus Tuesday.

Here Weed Go! 'potcast' is back, looks at economics and other changes for consumers This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.

