The suspect in the Laguna Woods church shooting Sunday appeared to be motivated by political hatred directed at the Taiwanese community, Orange County sheriff’s officials said Monday.

While investigators provided few details, they said their investigation suggests the deadly attack was a “politically motivated hate crime.”

“Evidence was collected linking him to this crime based on preliminary information in the investigation, it is believed the suspect involved was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan,” Sheriff Don Barnes said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre discussed the shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket as the investigation continues.

President Joe Biden has signed an order to redeploy hundreds of U.S. troops to Somalia to counter the Islamic extremist rebel group al-Shabab.

It's an effort that American military leaders said had been hampered by President Donald Trump’s late-term decision to withdraw forces from the country.

In Russia's invasion of Ukraine, heavy fighting continued in the Dombass region.

Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard were shown photos of her with red marks and swelling on her face after their final fight before their divorce.

Starbucks says it will pay travel expenses for U.S. employees to access abortion or gender-confirmation procedures if those services aren't available within 100 miles of a worker’s home.

The Seattle coffee chain says the benefit will also be available to dependents of employees enrolled in its health care coverage.

Starbucks is among the most high-profile companies that have adopted a travel benefit in the wake of a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would abolish the nationwide right to abortion.

McDonald’s says it's started the process of selling its Russian business, which includes 850 restaurants that employ 62,000 people.

The fast food giant pointed to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, saying holding on to its business in Russia “is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values.”

On Monday, it said it would seek to have a Russian buyer hire its employees and pay them until the sale closes. It didn't identify a prospective buyer. McDonald’s said it plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with its name.

JetBlue is going hostile in its bid for Spirit Airlines. And it's asking Spirit shareholders to reject a proposed $2.9 billion acquisition by Frontier Airlines.

Spirit shareholders are scheduled to vote June 10 on the Frontier bid, which is favored by Spirit's board. Spirit has cited uncertainty about regulatory approval of JetBlue’s $3.6 billion offer for the Florida budget carrier.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years into the outbreak.

The figure is based on data kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to the number of Americans who died in the Civil War and World War II combined.

Upcoming data shows traffic deaths soaring in the U.S. The Biden administration is steering $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced the availability of money over five years under his department’s new Safe Streets & Roads for All program.

Also: What to watch on both the Democratic and Republican side as five states hold primaries on Tuesday.

—The Associated Press.

