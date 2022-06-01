A jury has awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. It vindicates his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

The jury also found in favor of Heard, who said she was defamed by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police.

Jury members decided Heard should receive $2 million. Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

President Joe Biden is acknowledging the strain on families from nationwide shortages of infant formula. He's meeting manufacturers while his administration tries to address the situation by importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production.

The White House says a third round of formula shipments from overseas will begin next week, from producer Kendamil in Britain. Shipments from Bubs Australia will be delivered next week as well.

Biden says, "There’s nothing more stressful than feeling you can’t get what your child needs.” The president says that as a “father and a grandfather,” he understands how difficult the shortages have been for parents and their children.

Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 exec at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post Wednesday on her Facebook page. Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years.

She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public. Meta did not immediately respond to a message for comment. Sandberg has led Facebook — now Meta’s — advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy into an over $100 billion-a-year powerhouse.

The white-hot demand for U.S. workers cooled a bit in April, though the number of unfilled jobs remains high and companies are still desperate to hire more people.

Employers advertised 11.4 million jobs at the end of April, the Labor Department said Wednesday, down from nearly 11.9 million in March, the highest level on records that date back 20 years. At that level, there are nearly two job openings for every unemployed person.

That’s a sharp reversal from the historic pattern: Before the pandemic, there were always more unemployed people than available jobs.

President Joe Biden is hailing Adm. Linda Fagan as new Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard and the armed forces’ first female service chief. He declared during a change of command ceremony on Wednesday, “It’s about time.”

Biden said that “the trailblazing career of Admiral Fagan shows young people entering the services, we mean what we say: There are no doors — no doors — closed to women.”

As new abortion restrictions are imposed in some parts of the U.S., states with more liberal leadership have been passing laws to let a wider range of medical providers to do the procedures.

The goal has been to expand the pool of certified providers, partly to be prepared for a possible influx of out-of-state patients, but also to reduce wait times for in-state patients and improve access for underserved communities.

The efforts have taken on new urgency in recent months amid doubt over the durability of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in another example of diverging state policies on abortion.

A Florida man has been identified after authorities say he waded into a lake inhabited by alligators to find Frisbees and other flying discs to sell. The Largo Police Department said Sean Thomas McGuinness, 47, was found Tuesday morning at the Taylor Park lake by someone walking a dog.

Although the exact cause of death is unknown, police said McGuinness suffered injuries involving alligators. Authorities say McGuinness was known to frequent Taylor Park, home to a disc golf course adjacent to the lake. That was where McGuinness would find Frisbees and other discs that he could resell.

Las Vegas chapels of love that use Elvis Presley’s likeness could find themselves becoming Heartbreak Hotels. The licensing company that controls the name and image of Elvis is ordering some Sin City chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed wedding ceremonies.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Authentic Brands Group sent cease-and-desist letters in early May to multiple chapels. Wedding operators are expected to be compliant by now. With Elvis closely tied to the Las Vegas wedding industry, some chapel owners say the move could decimate their businesses.

—The Associated Press

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0