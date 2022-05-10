Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if the Tesla CEO follows through with his plan to buy the social media company.

Musk, speaking virtually at a Future of the Car summit hosted by the Financial Times, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.”

He said permanent bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

An Indiana sheriff says the Alabama murder suspect and jailer who evaded authorities for more than a week were heavily armed and preparing for a shootout when they were captured.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said they were carrying four handguns and an AR-15 rifle along with $29,000 in cash.

He said convict Casey White showed no remorse over the death of jail official Vicky White, who was found mortally wounded with a gun in her hand. He said they don’t believe Casey White shot Vicky White, but a coroner will make the final determination.

President Joe Biden is warning voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans in the midterm elections.

The president is increasingly trying to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil.

Speaking at the White House less than six months before the elections, Biden acknowledged that he could “taste” the country’s dissatisfaction with Washington, particularly over rising prices.

The president sought to channel the anger against the GOP. Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a prime target of Biden's criticism, responded that it's the Democrats’ agenda that is "hurting American families and no amount of spin can change that.”

Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been cleared of sexual misconduct following a criminal trial in Boston. A woman had accused Batali of forcibly kissing and groping her while taking a selfie at a restaurant in 2017.

The career of the 61-year-old former Food Network fixture crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations from four women in 2017.

Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high, pushing prices at the gas pump to painful heights. AAA says drivers are paying $4.37 for a gallon of regular gasoline.

That’s especially hard on people who drive for a living. The high price of oil is the main cause of the biting gasoline prices. This has left drivers in New York fuming.

A barrel of the U.S. benchmark crude has been selling for around $100. Oil prices worldwide have been high in recent months, mainly because many buyers are refusing to purchase Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says history will hold Russia responsible for its invasion.

Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because the touch screens can overheat and go blank. The recall covers certain Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022, as well as Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022.

Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as a football announcer when his playing career ends. That announcement was made Tuesday by Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch on an investor call. Brady had announced his retirement at the end of last season, but later renounced it and said he was going to play at least another season as the Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug co-founded a violent street gang that committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media, prosecutors allege in a sprawling indictment that charges him, rapper Gunna and 26 others with racketeering.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that New York will make $35 million available to help abortion providers boost services and security if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Lake Mead is receding and Sin City is awash with mob lore after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip.

—The Associated Press

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0