spotlight AP

Hot off the Wire: Listen to the week's top sports and entertainment stories

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Stanley Cup, NBA free agency began, Serena Williams was knocked out of Wimbledon early, R. Kelly was sentenced and Sir Paul McCartney in joined by Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl at his Glastonbury performance.

Details on those stories and others from The Associated Press.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

