Welcome to a special In Case You Missed It weekend edition of Hot Off The Wire. In it, we look back at some of the top stories from the past week.

We had a major ruling from the Supreme Court regarding freedom of speech and religion from a case out of Boston.

While the Supreme Court announced that ruling, it was a bombshell report from Politico, which had obtained a draft ruling from a still undecided abortion rights case that dominated headlines. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts did not dispute the authenticity of the leaked ruling and said an investigation as to how it was made public was underway. While it’s unlikely you missed that story, there are concerns as to what is next should Roe Vs. Wade be overturned as expected in the coming months.

We’re two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. This week the World Health Organization released an updated estimate of deaths directly or indirectly caused by the coronavirus. Meanwhile, here in the United States there are concerns over one of the vaccines.

In other news across the US, The Associated Press released a report on neglected dams, New York Amazon workers voted against a union and a lawsuit regarding reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was allowed to proceed. There was also a stabbing death of a Texas high school student.

In business and finance, the Federal Reserve decided to raise its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point. The hike in the Fed’s key rate is its largest since 2000. There were also a number of other updates regarding rising mortgage rates, unemployment benefits and job openings.

In international news, the UN says there is a hunger crisis. It was revealed in court the Vatican was prepared to pay a ransom for the release of a nun. And as the war rages in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, there were complaints about the exclusion of Russian athletes at Wimbledon.

Finally, in the arts, entertainment and technology, the reasons behind the suspension of production on a Bill Murray film are revealed, a new class for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was announced, the Judds were honored following the death of Naomi Judd and Elon Musk talks about the future of Twitter at the Met Gala.

