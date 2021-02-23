'Hot Boy' rapper Bobby Shmurda released from NY prison

NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Shmurda, a once up-and-coming rapper thanks to a hit music video that popularized the “Shmoney dance,” was paroled on Tuesday after spending more than four years behind bars for a drug gang conviction.

Authorities confirmed Shmurda was released from a New York prison amid speculation about whether he would attempt a music industry comeback.

Messages were left on Tuesday with Shmurda’s lawyer. The 26-year-old performer out of Brooklyn had previously called the case a sham.

Shmurda, whose birth name is Ackquille Pollard, was best known for “Hot Boy,” a gritty song with rhymes about gunplay. He gained notoriety with his performance in the “Shmoney dance” video, which had millions of YouTube views.

Authorities arrested Shmurda in late 2014 after he left a recording studio near Radio City Music Hall, only days after he performed “Hot Boy” for a national television audience on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Investigators found two handguns and a small amount of crack cocaine in a car in which he was riding, authorities said.