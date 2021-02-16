Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell

Before the pandemic, the U.S. demand for N95s was 1.7 billion per year, with 20% for medical use, trade groups say. In 2021, demand for medical use is estimated by industry sources to be 5.7 billion.

Manufacturers like Bowen stepped in to fill the need.

Still, many hospitals are restricting masks for workers while building their stockpiles over fears of a future COVID-19 surge.

The AP spoke with a dozen procurement officers who buy supplies for more than 300 hospitals, and all said they have enough N95s now, between two and 12 months worth, sitting in storage.

Even so, all but two are limiting workers to one mask per day, or even one per week.

To boost domestic supply, the federal agency that oversees N95 manufacturers, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, has approved 94 new brands, including 19 domestic manufacturers, according to the internal government emails.

But in December, Moeller, an appointee of President Donald Trump, grew frustrated.

“(NIOSH) had approved almost 20 U.S. manufacturers to make N95 masks, but had not published any guidance or notice of what is ultimately more than 100 million N95 mask-making capacity a month going unsold,” Moeller told the AP.