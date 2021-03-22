Hospital execs punished for improper Chicago vaccine events

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago hospital executives have been reprimanded for COVID-19 vaccine events that improperly gave shots to people far from the West Side facility, including one held for workers at Trump Tower.

Loretto Hospital's Board of Directors released a statement Friday saying they had “taken appropriate actions of reprimand” against Loretto’s President and CEO George Miller and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Anosh Ahmed.

A hospital spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email Monday requesting comment from Miller and Anosh in reaction to the board's decision.

City health officials said last week they would withhold first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the hospital as authorities investigate the events.

The backlash followed local media reporting on several vaccination events held outside the hospital, which primarily serves Black and Latino residents in West Side neighborhoods. The hospital was chosen last year to administer Chicago’s ceremonial first COVID-19 vaccination as part of the city’s efforts to encourage people in those to get the shot.