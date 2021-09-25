Hosea Knox, Chicago tombstone maker 'Elmo,' dies at 82

CHICAGO (AP) — All Hosea Knox wanted was to own his own business.

For over 33 years, Knox was the proprietor of Elmo’s Tombstone Service, which he bought from his employer Robert Williams in 1987, on the South Side of Chicago. The catchphrase coined by Williams for the Black-owned shop was, “Be 4 You Go See Elmo.”

Knox, who continued making tombstones using his old-school methods during the pandemic, died Sept. 5 from complications of an intestinal infection, his family said. He was 82.

“We thank you Father God for this man’s business, for he helped so many in the Black community in their moment of need,” the Rev. Moses Williams said as he delivered the invocation at Knox’s Sept. 13 funeral. Friends and family paid tribute to him as he was laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery next to his wife, Bobby, who died in 2012 of cancer and whose tombstone was started by Knox.

Leon Brown, Knox’s assistant of 12 years, remembered that day.

“He (Knox) started it, but I had to finish it. He was overwhelmed,” Brown recalled as he worked on his boss and friend’s tombstone the day after the funeral.