Horror at Wisconsin Christmas parade; Rittenhouse's Fox News interview; NFL Week 11 recap

Today is Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

Christmas Parade SUV

Toppled chairs line W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. 

5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.

One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit.

The city of Waukesha posted on its social media accounts late Sunday that it could confirm at least five died and more than 40 were injured, while noting that it was still collecting information. The city's statement also noted that many people took themselves to hospitals. The city did not release any additional information about those who died.

Kenosha Protest Shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. 

Rittenhouse tells Fox News 'not a racist person,' backs BLM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he's “not a racist person” and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense,” the 18-year-old tells Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview set to air Monday night. Rittenhouse is white, as were the men he shot.

APTOPIX Packers Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, center, celebrates with teammates after kicking a 29-yard field goal on the final play of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-31. 

NFL Week 11 recap: Vikings edge Packers; Chargers hold off Steelers; Chiefs roll

Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, finishing a classic back-and-forth with Aaron Rodgers by making sure the three-time NFL MVP didn’t get to touch the ball last.

Justin Herbert threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 2:17 remaining and Los Angeles held off Pittsburgh.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in his return from injured reserve, Chris Jones and the Kansas City defense made life miserable for Dak Prescott, and the Chiefs beat Dallas.

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Nov. 22

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he's “not a racist person” and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys were scheduled to give closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, whose death became part of a broader reckoning on racial injustice in the criminal legal system.

NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.”

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Austria

A vendor speaks on the phone at a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown that will start Monday and comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that intensive care units are reaching capacity. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 22

Today in history: Nov. 22

In 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas, and more events that happen…

Today in sports history: Nov. 22

Today in sports history: Nov. 22

In 1965, Muhammad Ali knocks out Floyd Patterson in the 12th round to retain the world heavyweight title in Las Vegas. See more sports moments…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

