Honduran woman exits Utah church after 3 years in sanctuary

“I have no words to thank them for giving me a safe home for over three years,” Chavez said. “Today I can say that I'm full of love and happy to have arrived here."

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson had tears in her eyes as she congratulated Chavez and called on citizens and elected leaders to have “more compassion” for members of their communities.

Chavez and her daughters were the first known immigrants to take sanctuary in Utah, according to local immigration advocates and the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

She and her daughters slept in a converted Sunday school room and spent most of their time in another room with a TV, an easel and games.

Skylar Anderson, Chavez's attorney, said he was overjoyed for his client and her family but urged elected officials in Congress to prioritize changes for the nation's immigration system and to make the process easier for those seeking asylum.

“There are millions of Vickys in this country — I've represented many of them," Anderson said. "There aren't enough churches to give sanctuary to all the Vickys of this country. This country needs to be that sanctuary.”