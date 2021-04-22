Homicide victims found in Mojave Desert in 1980 identified

The Sheriff's Department said testing later indicated his IQ was low enough to indicate he was borderline mentally challenged, and an appeal led to him being resentenced to life terms which Neal, 68, is now serving.

The attorney handling Neal’s trial and appeals refused to let the California investigators interview him but informed them they did not have to look any further for a suspect in the Ludlow killings, the department said.

Investigators finally interviewed Neal in 2017. The department said he told them he picked up the couple while they were hitchhiking, took them to his home and shot the male victim during an argument over Neal’s physical advances toward the woman.

“Investigators believe Neal sexually assaulted her then killed her,” the department statement said.

In the interview, Neal said he believed the woman may have been from Arkansas and left a daughter behind to hitchhike across the country. He did not remember anything about the man other than that he looked like a “hippie.”

In 2018, a Virginia resident and adoptee, Christine Marie Salley, hired a private investigator to find her biological parents.