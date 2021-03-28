Homes and roads are flooding in parts of Nashville and other areas of Tennessee as powerful storms roll through

"Roadways across the area are extremely dangerous, with many flooded roadways," Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler wrote on Twitter. "Please, if you are in a safe area, stay where you are. Do not travel, and definitely do not attempt to drive through flood waters. Our emergency responders are handling multiple incidents."

Another storm report said residents were trapped in attics of their homes near Woodbine. The Metro Nashville Fire Department said early Sunday emergency crews were responding to residents impacted by the severe weather all across the county.

The flash flooding is expected to recede as the rain ends Sunday morning, but the river flooding will take more time to clear. Several rivers will not fall below flood stage for the next 24 to 48 hours.

The next chance for rain across Tennessee and Nashville will be from Tuesday night into Wednesday, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.