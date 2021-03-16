 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge; Biden in Pa. to tout small business aid
0 comments
alert special report

Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge; Biden in Pa. to tout small business aid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today is the 56th day of the Biden presidency. Here's the latest.

Get caught up with the latest headlines, Cabinet updates, policy progress and more:

***

TOP STORY

Biden Border

In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. 

Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Faced with a rising number of migrants at the southwest border and criticism from all sides, the Biden administration's head of Homeland Security insisted Tuesday that the situation is under control as he defended a policy of allowing teens and children crossing by themselves to remain in the country.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas conceded that a surge in the number of children, mostly from Central America, is a challenge for the Border Patrol and other agencies amid the coronavirus pandemic. But he rejected a Trump-era policy of sending them immediately back to Mexico or other countries.

“They are vulnerable children and we have ended the prior administration’s practice of expelling them,” Mayorkas said in his most detailed statement yet on a situation at the border that he characterized as “difficult” but not the crisis that critics have portrayed.  Read more:

OTHER TOP HEADLINES

***

CABINET UPDATE

***

2020 FLIPPED COUNTIES

***

13 NEW STEPS BIDEN'S TEAM IS TAKING TO FIGHT THE VIRUS

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: States with the most COVID-19 vaccinations so far

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News