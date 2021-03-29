Home confinement for man, mother charged in Capitol riot

A federal judge on Monday authorized the release of a Georgia woman and her Tennessee son on charges of involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth in Washington, D.C., authorized the release of Eisenhart and Munchel to “third-party custodians" and placed them on home confinement along with other conditions. They will have their locations monitored and are banned from using the internet or contacting others involved in the Jan. 6 events.

Those conditions had been established previously by a federal magistrate in Tennessee.

The two were previously ordered detained pending trial, but a federal appeals court for the District of Columbia ruled Friday that the lower courts “gave no plausible explanation for why these stringent (release) conditions would not reasonably ensure public safety.”