Hochul sworn in as NY's 1st female governor; Harris rebukes China in major speech; 'Jeopardy' drama

“We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea,” she said in a major foreign policy speech Tuesday in Singapore in which she laid out the Biden administration’s vision for the Indo-Pacific. “Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations.”

Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared that the U.S. “stands with our allies and our partners” in the face of threats from China.

***

Mayim Bialik to guest host as 'Jeopardy!' drama continues

LOS ANGELES — “Jeopardy!” is back to guest hosts after the resignation of Mike Richards, and actor Mayim Bialik will return as the first one up.

Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Bialik will take the podium long occupied by the late Alex Trebek for three weeks of episodes.

Sony's news release Monday said other guest hosts would follow Bialik and made no mention of a permanent replacement.

***