Hochul: NY gov's office won't be toxic workplace on my watch

“People will soon learn that my style is to listen first, then take decisive action,” she said.

Before sharing a ticket with Cuomo, she was a county clerk who opposed the idea of allowing unauthorized immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses — an idea that would become law during Cuomo's administration. Asked Wednesday about what is known as the Green Light Law, Hochul said her position “has now evolved, and that evolution coincides with the evolution of many people” in New York.

“I’m proud of supporting that law,” she said.

It remains to be seen how involved Cuomo will be in state government over the next two weeks, or how he'll manage handing over authority — something he has rarely ceded during his time in office.

His circle of advisers has shrunk, but his closest aide and policymaking partner Melissa DeRosa — a familiar face at Cuomo's side during his televised coronavirus briefings — will remain until his departure, after having announced her resignation from the administration Sunday.