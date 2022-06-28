History of redlining in Lincoln helps create blueprint for the future

Redlining is the discriminatory practice of banks and other institutions “lining off” parts of a community where investments and loans are not approved due to the demographics of the area. And by demographics, of course, we're talking about gatekeeping, class and race.

Redlining as a specific term and policy has been around since 1920 and was the focus of a 1988 Pulitzer Prize-winning series The Color of Money by Bill Dedman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the 2014 essay The Case for Reparations by Ta-Nehisi Coates for The Atlantic magazine.

In this episode, host Teri Barr is talking with Margaret Reist, city government reporter with the Journal-Star in Lincoln, Nebraska, about her coverage that revealed redlining's local history, issues and results, as well as highlighted ways that leaders in Lincoln are attempting to create a better future.

You can read Margaret Reist's articles here:

Lincoln uses redlining history to help guide its growth plans (Oct 17, 2021)

Understanding Lincoln's history of housing segregation will help city planners plan for the future, which is why the update to the city-county comprehensive plan includes a section on equity. City of Lincoln looks 30 years into future, sees growth east, south and building in existing neighborhoods.

City of Lincoln looks 30 years into future, sees growth east, south and building in existing neighborhoods (Sep 12, 2021)

City officials will release a draft of the 2050 Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan on Monday that emphasizes more housing in existing neighborhoods and new growth mostly to the east and south.

