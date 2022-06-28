 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
History of redlining in Lincoln helps create blueprint for the future

History of redlining in Lincoln with Journal-Star reporter Margaret Reist
Behind the Headlines

Redlining is the discriminatory practice of banks and other institutions “lining off” parts of a community where investments and loans are not approved due to the demographics of the area. And by demographics, of course, we're talking about gatekeeping, class and race.

Redlining as a specific term and policy has been around since 1920 and was the focus of a 1988 Pulitzer Prize-winning series The Color of Money by Bill Dedman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the 2014 essay The Case for Reparations by Ta-Nehisi Coates for The Atlantic magazine.

In this episode, host Teri Barr is talking with Margaret Reist, city government reporter with the Journal-Star in Lincoln, Nebraska, about her coverage that revealed redlining's local history, issues and results, as well as highlighted ways that leaders in Lincoln are attempting to create a better future.

You can read Margaret Reist's articles here:

