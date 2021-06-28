History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team

Fractions of a point, however, likely won't be the difference between gold and silver. If the Americans are anywhere near the top of their game, they should win their third consecutive Olympic crown by a substantial margin. That was enough for the committee to take the ranking order at the top.

“We're so fortunate that our athletes are so strong that I don’t think it’s going to come down to tenths of a point in Tokyo,” Forster said. “It doesn’t appear to be ... so as a committee, we just didn’t feel it was worth changing the integrity of the process simply for a couple of tenths.”

Lee, who will be the first Hmong American to compete at the Olympics, is surging. Hindered by an ankle injury that slowed her during the spring and left her limping at times during the national championships earlier this month, Lee may be the best gymnast on the planet not named Biles.

The 18-year-old from Minnesota is a wonder on the uneven bars, one of a handful of gymnasts on the planet who can outshine Biles on an event. Her series of intricate connections — all done with a fluidity and grace that makes it look effortless — are among the most difficult in the sport.

“I just told myself to take a deep breath and do what I normally do, because this is a time where I had to just my gymnastics do its thing,” Lee said.