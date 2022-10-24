Historic learning setbacks; Phillies, Astros reach World Series; 'Black Adam' leads box office | Hot off the Wire podcast

New national test results show that the pandemic spared no part of the country as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children. Every single state saw math or reading scores decline in the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

Russia’s defense chief has alleged that Ukraine was preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that was strongly rejected by U.S., Ukrainian and British officials amid soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances.

Former President Donald Trump's company is set to face trial on charges that it helped some of its executives cheat on their taxes. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in New York City.

A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom.

Climate protesters have thrown mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction. The museum reported later that the painting was undamaged.

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands. That word came Sunday from the panel’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney.

The Astros and Phillies advanced to the World Series, the Bengals whipped the Falcons, the Ravens outlasted the Browns, the Cowboys won in the return of their quarterback and the Packers continued to stumble.

Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack by a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York.

Warner Bros.′ “Black Adam” opened with an estimated $67 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Dwayne Johnson his biggest box-office weekend as a leading man. “Ticket to Paradise,” the Bali-set romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, proved smart counterprogramming.

President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, has increased his dominance after he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party. Xi promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy as the party ended a twice-a-decade congress.

Joanna Simon, a mezzo-soprano and one of the three singing Simon sisters, has died. She was 85. The eldest sister of pop star Carly Simon died just a day before the death of her sister, Lucy, who was 82

With COVID-19 cases expected to spike and flu season on the way, the CDC average of Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases has reach 5,000 per week.

Fans of the Miami Dolphins are celebrating the legacy of the team's perfect season in 1972 and its coach, Don Shula.