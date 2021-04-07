Historic Florida church now a 4-bedroom $1.3 million home

The property went on the market in late March. Belcher said the first prospective buyers arrived at 9 a.m., and sent an offer within 30 minutes.

Angie Conner, who is president of the Crescent Heights Neighborhood Association, said that in an effort to save the original structure, the developer worked with members of the American Church of the Beatitudes Baptist church, as well as the neighborhood association and preservationists.

Neighbors were allowed in to see the finished product the night before it went on the market, Conner said. She sent an email blast and expected a couple dozen people to show up.

But she told the Times that a line wrapped around the block for more than an hour. Visitors included the granddaughter of the original pastor, when it was the Grace Lutheran Church.

“It was really kind of thrilling and exciting,” Conner said. “It really was the result of the neighborhood working together.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0