Historic Black colleges to get $650,000 to preserve campuses

“The starting point is to equip HBCUs with the resources, knowledge and information they need to invest in their historic assets,” Leggs said.

The selected HBCUs will develop preservation plans for either a campuswide project or individual buildings, many of which were designed and built by Black architects. One student from each of the schools will help out carry out the preservation plans to “cultivate the next generation of Black professionals in historic preservation,” Leggs said.

The $650,000 in funding is part of a larger initiative by the National Trust, which launched the action fund in 2017 as a $25 million campaign to preserve Black culture and celebrate the historic achievements of the Black community.

The initiative is a “brilliant step forward” in addressing the history of systemic inequity HBCUs face, said Phylicia Rashad, co-chair of the initiative and the iconic actress, singer and stage director known for her role as Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.” Rashad's parents and many of her aunts and uncles were educated at HBCUs, and Rashad graduated from Howard University, one of the country’s oldest HBCUs.