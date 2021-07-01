Historians rank Trump as one of nation's worst presidents; Obama cracks top 10

Even though President Donald Trump famously boasted he would be "more presidential than any president that's ever held office" with the exception of Abraham Lincoln, historians now say he's among America's worst presidents.

Ever since 2000, when a new president has been elected, C-SPAN surveys presidential historians and asks them to rate every previous American commander in chief on 10 aspects of presidential leadership.

This is the first year Trump was included in the rankings. Spoiler alert: The 142 historians surveyed didn't exactly rank him among America's greatest presidents. In fact, he's toward the bottom of the list, at 41st overall.

While Lincoln tops C-SPAN's ranking for the fourth survey in a row, Trump doesn't quite get there.