Hispanic group sues Santa Fe mayor over destroyed obelisk

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the legal challenge.

In addition to being a 19th century war memorial, the obelisk is a marker of the land grant issued from Spanish colonial royalty to Hispanic families that conquered the area in the 1600s.

It’s a reference point that anchors heritage and religious processions for traditional Hispanics and serves as a reminder of genocide for Native Americans.

“We’re protecting our history, culture and our traditions, and our religion also,” said Virgil Vigil, President of Union Protectíva de Santa Fé.

For Vigil, a Vietnam War veteran and helicopter pilot, honoring the veterans is a major focus.

“This is respecting our soldiers that gave their lives to maintain the freedom that we have and to end slavery,” he said in an interview Monday, near the grey wooden box that covers the remnants of the obelisk.

Vigil has been an outspoken critic of Webber’s handling of protests over the obelisk and the removal of a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas from a downtown park. He said his organization has been shut out of conversations over the monuments’ future.