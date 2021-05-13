Hip-hop's Mally Mall gets prison in Vegas prostitution case

“He will serve his sentence and looks forward to returning to the music industry,” the attorneys said in a statement.

A San Francisco Bay Area native, Rashid worked with artists including Tyga, Justin Bieber, Usher and Sean Kingston. His 2013 collaboration with Tyga, “Molly,” reached No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He was featured as Mally Mall in the VH1 reality TV series “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood.”

He pleaded guilty in October 2019 to using an interstate facility to aid unlawful activity, and faced prison time of at least one month but up to 33 months in a plea agreement that did not require him to register as a sex offender.

His criminal case became public following a September 2014 FBI raid at his southeast Las Vegas mansion, ringed by security gates, cameras and walls, and a business he owned called Las Vegas Concierge VS1 near the Las Vegas Strip.

A little more than two years later, in May 2016, a fire damaged the home and left an exotic pet wildcat called a caracal dead. The species is native to Africa, the Middle East and India, and can grow to about 40 pounds (18 kilograms).