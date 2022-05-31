 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hillary Clinton's campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign was acquitted Tuesday of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.

The jury in the case of Michael Sussmann deliberated on Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning before reaching its verdict.

The case was the first courtroom test of special counsel John Durham since his appointment three years ago to search for government misconduct during the investigation into potential ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. The verdict represents a setback for Durham's work, especially since Trump supporters had looked to the probe to expose what they contend was sweeping wrongdoing by the FBI.

