High times: Pocono set for first CBD-sponsored NASCAR race

But it’s hemp that drives interest at the farm. CBD products, like the ones sold at Pocono’s cafe, are derived from hemp and contain no THC, the chemical in marijuana that produces a high. Hemp fiber and seeds are also used to produce textiles, rope, paper, cosmetics and fuel.

The store sells CBD bundles of products that range from bath bombs, creams and lip balms -- just in case the average NASCAR fans forget to pack their own with the beer and ice in the cooler.

The sponsorship, though, could open new doors of revenue for teams and tracks across NASCAR. Pocono simply had to adhere to NASCAR’s CBD guidelines. The critical one, CBD must test at an independent lab and contain less than 0.3% of THC for approval.

“We’re growing a hemp crop here that is hand-seeded, hand-cut, hand-dried by our staff here,” May said. “It doesn’t leave our property. We’re not buying it from a third party. We know everything about the seed, the plant and the process all the way to the formulation.”

CBD could be a new revenue driver for NASCAR.

A Gallup Poll released Nov. 9 indicated that 68% of Americans favor legalizing marijuana — double the approval rate in 2003. That wide margin was evident in the election, with marijuana measures passing with strong bipartisan support.