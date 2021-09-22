High school goes remote again, blames student misbehavior

Mayor Erin Stewart said she was told the school made its decision because of difficulties controlling student behavior, particularly vandalism and fighting.

“I’m disappointed in this decision, it’s not fair to the majority of students who behave respectfully and want to be in school to learn,” Stewart, a Republican, said in a Facebook post. She said rule breakers should face consequences, including removal from school, and she offered the assistance of the New Britain police.

As students return to schools after a year and a half of learning disrupted by the pandemic, many districts have reported issues with behavior, including vandalism promoted by a viral TikTok challenge.

Since New Britain’s school year started two weeks ago, students have had to adjust to being at a school with over 2,000 pupils, Pearce said. Many did not come into school buildings at all last year because of the coronavirus. Those that did attended a school that had less than 500 students present most of the year.