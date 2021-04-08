High court won't block Mississippi school disparity lawsuit

The Supreme Court's order Thursday said there are other grounds for dismissal of the lawsuit that have not been resolved at the district court level. The case has been reassigned to U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate.

One of the attorneys representing the families, Will Bardwell, said of Thursday's decision: “It's a very strong indication that the Supreme Court is going to allow the case to move forward.”

The lawsuit said Mississippi has been violating a federal law that allowed the state to rejoin the union after the Civil War. The 1870 law said Mississippi could not change its 1868 state constitution in a way to deprive any citizen of “school rights and privileges.” The state now has a constitution that was adopted in 1890 and has been amended several times.

“From 1890 until the present day, Mississippi repeatedly has amended its education clause and has used those amendments to systematically and deliberately deprive African Americans of the education rights guaranteed to all Mississippi schoolchildren by the 1868 Constitution,” the lawsuit said.