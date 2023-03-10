It may be an ice cream flavor that you never thought you would see at the grocery store.
But, Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is real.
The flavor is one of seven new flavors from Van Leeuwen Ice Cream that will be sold only at Walmart starting on March 20.
The New York City-based Van Leeuwen company is known for its “made-from-scratch dairy and vegan ice cream.”
In addition to Hidden Valley Ranch flavor, the brand will launch Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake.
“We’re so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet: Hidden Valley Ranch,” said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, in a news release.
Hidden Valley Ranch says the ice cream “boasts the savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness, creating a delicious treat that pairs perfectly with salty snacks.”
“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, French fries – but ice cream is a first for us,” said Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch.
Hidden Valley Ranch and the other six new flavors will sell for $4.98 at 3,500 Walmart stores nationwide from March 20 through May 28, 2023.
America's best regional desserts: 15 sweet treats to try
Whoopie pie, New England and Pennsylvania
The origin stories of delicious creations are often contested, and the whoopie pie is no exception.
Pennsylvania and Maine are just two of the locations that lay claim to the chocolate cake-like cookie sandwiches filled with cream. Amish cooks came up with them, Pennsylvania says, while Maine says they were first sold at Labadie's Bakery in Lewiston in the 1920s.
Maine took things one step further by making the whoopie pie the official
state "treat" in 2011. (Not to be confused with the state dessert, which is blueberry pie).
AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach
Lane cake, Alabama
Alabama's got a state dessert, too: Lane cake. The star of this layer cake is the filling — a buttery, bourbon- or brandy-spiked raisin mixture that sometimes includes pecans and coconut.
Emma Rylander Lane of Clayton, Alabama, is credited as the cake's creator and namesake, and the recipe appeared in her 1898 "Some Good Things to Eat" cookbook. The Southern sweet also makes it into the pages of Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird."
By <a rel="nofollow" class="external text" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/15244081@N00">Eunice</a> - <a rel="nofollow" class="external text" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/ejchang/2664211798/">the best birthday cake ever.</a>Uploaded by <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:Di%C3%A1doco&action=edit&redlink=1" class="new" title="User:Diádoco (page does not exist)">Diádoco</a>,
CC BY-SA 2.0, Link
Marionberry pie, Oregon
Named for Marion County, Oregon, the
marionberry is a cross between Chehalem and Olallie blackberries. The berry was introduced in 1956, according to the Oregon Raspberry & Blackberry Commission. The marionberry has "a tart, earthy sweetness," the commission says, "perfect for eating fresh."
They're also very good in pies, and come July, bakeries are brimming with berries baked into rich, buttery crusts.
Lauretta Jean's Pie Bakery in Portland makes the most of the short but sweet marionberry season.
Flickr via
Chelsea Nesvig
Key lime pie, Florida
The iconic key lime pie's origins have been
called into question in recent years, and Floridians aren't happy about it. But the pie certainly has strong ties to Florida, and it's the official state pie. (Still, strawberry shortcake's recent designation as state dessert was met with consternation from some key lime pie lovers).
Small, tart, yellowish key limes were once grown commercially in the Florida Keys, and the pie is Key West's signature dish. Britannica's online entry about the pie suggests that these days imported limes or bottled juice are used in many pies. Typically, a graham cracker crust is filled with a tart custard made with plenty of juice and sweetened condensed milk.
Image by
rj_snider from Pixabay
Gooey butter cake, Missouri
St. Louis gooey butter cake is thought to be the result of a happy accident of proportions in the 1930s.
Although not Missouri's state dessert (that would be the ice cream cone, which has ties to the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair), the dense, flat cake with a gooey center is for sale all over St. Louis — in classic form or with a twist such as lemon or butter pecan flavor. It's often dusted with powdered sugar.
Flickr via
annieseats
Shave ice, Hawaii
Shave ice came to Hawaii via sugar plantation workers from Japan, where
kakigori had been a popular sweet dessert for centuries. Soft flakes of ice shaved from a solid block soak up the sweet syrup of your choice.
Matsumoto Shave Ice, established in 1951 on Oahu's North Shore, has been serving the refreshing treat to generations of locals and visitors. Lilikoi (passion fruit) and pickled mango are on the tropical end of a flavor spectrum that includes raspberry and bubblegum. Condensed milk, vanilla ice cream and azuki beans are among the available add-ons.
Image by
Kathryn Loydall from Pixabay
A chocolate nut pie that shall not be named, Kentucky
Legal battles have been fought over a delicious chocolate walnut pie from Kentucky. Kern's Kitchen in Louisville says there's only one such pie, first created in 1954, and it has a registered trademark on "Derby-Pie®."
The business is very serious about it.
"Protecting our trademark means protecting our reputation and the integrity of our product. So although we prefer to settle differences amicably, we will resort to litigation if necessary,"
Kern's Kitchen's website says. But the Louisville Courier-Journal prevailed in 2021 in a trademark dispute over the use of the words "derby pie" in a recipe and article in the newspaper. A pie worth fighting for? Taste it and see.
By <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Markmark28" title="User:Markmark28">Markmark28</a> - <span class="int-own-work" lang="en">Own work</span>,
CC BY-SA 3.0, Link
Moravian sugar cake, North Carolina and Pennsylvania
This coffee cake makes a delicious holiday brunch treat or a sweet coffee accompaniment any time of day. The cake has roots in Moravian Church settlements in North Carolina and Pennsylvania dating back hundreds of years.
In North Carolina,
Dewey's Bakery in Winston-Salem has been baking the buttery cakes since 1930. Winston-Salem is also touted as the production epicenter of the incredibly thin Moravian cookie, which features molasses, cloves and ginger in its most traditional form.
By <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:Ommni1&action=edit&redlink=1" class="new" title="User:Ommni1 (page does not exist)">Ommni1</a> - <span class="int-own-work" lang="en">Own work</span>,
CC BY-SA 4.0, Link
Buckeyes, Ohio
Peanut butter and chocolate with no baking necessary. What's not to love? This candy hails from the Buckeye State, a
nickname that originates from a tree with nuts that resemble the eye of a deer.
The story goes that the bite-sized sweets, where all but the top of the peanut butter ball is covered in a layer of dark chocolate, were created in the 1960s by Ohio resident Gail Tabor.
They were shared at Ohio State-Michigan football games, and their simple goodness eventually spread well beyond the state.
Cavan Images/Cavan Images RF/Getty Images
Boston cream pie, Massachusetts
"A pie in cake's clothing." That's how
Yankee Magazine described the Boston cream pie, which involves sweet pastry cream sandwiched between two rounds of golden cake, finished with a smooth chocolate glaze.
This pie impostor
seems to have originated at Boston's Parker House Hotel, now Omni Parker House, which opened in 1855. Boston cream pie is the state dessert of Massachusetts. (The state doughnut? Yup, Boston cream.) Why it's called a pie is still very much a mystery.
By <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:GorillaWarfare" title="User:GorillaWarfare">GorillaWarfare</a> - <span class="int-own-work" lang="en">Own work</span>,
CC BY-SA 4.0, Link
Bananas Foster, Louisiana
This banana dish involving butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, rum and banana liqueur — and set on fire tableside and served over vanilla ice cream — was dreamed up at Brennan's Restaurant in New Orleans. It was for a 1951 dinner honoring Richard Foster, chairman of the New Orleans Crime Commission, according to
The Times-Picayune newspaper.
At Brennan's, it's offered at
breakfast, lunch and dinner and is the most-ordered item on the menu. Here's the recipe. Proceed with caution, flambé novices.
Nelea Reazanteva/Adobe Stock
Smith Island cake, Maryland
With up to 10 thin layers of yellow cake separated by fudge frosting, this cake originating on Maryland's Smith Island is thought to
date back generations. Its designation as Maryland's official state dessert in 2008 brought national attention to the cake and its birthplace, a three-by-five mile island in the Chesapeake Bay where pretty much everything arrives by boat.
Today, two baking outfits,
Smith Island Bakery and Smith Island Baking Company, ship different flavors of the cake all over the country.
By <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Missvain" title="User:Missvain">Missvain</a> - <span class="int-own-work" lang="en">Own work</span>,
CC BY 4.0, Link
Coconut cake, Southern states
The precise origins of the coconut cake are hard to pin down, but decadent layer cakes covered in shaved coconut have been associated with the South since the 1800s. Baker and author
Anne Byrn told NPR that enslaved African cooks had knowledge of new ingredients such as coconut and produced some of the South's best cakes.
Here's a treasured family recipe from Cheryl Day of Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia.
Anna Shepulova
Biscochitos, New Mexico
This anise-flavored cookie topped with cinnamon sugar was brought to New Mexico by early Spanish colonists. The biscochito has been the official state cookie since 1989, and by
New Mexico's claim, the first in the nation to receive the designation. Frequently made with lard, the dough is rolled out thin and often cut into shapes. The cookies are a Christmas tradition and often appear at weddings and other celebrations.
By <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Faolin42" title="User:Faolin42">John Phelan</a> - <span class="int-own-work" lang="en">Own work</span>,
CC BY-SA 3.0, Link
Texas sheet cake
Texas Monthly said it got a "sheet-load of letters" a few years ago about the best way to make this thin chocolate cake that's often associated with funerals and church events.
How it came to be associated with the state is still a mystery, although its size has been put forward as one possible reason. Often baked in a jelly-roll pan, the cake
is expansive. Cocoa is the standout ingredient in both cake and frosting, with nuts mixed into the latter.
Flickr via
Jeff Sandquist
