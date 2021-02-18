Hiccups as Virginia lawmakers adapt to legislating by Zoom

Some Democrats tout the benefits of the virtual system, including the ability to testify on a bill by video without taking a day off from work to travel to Richmond, the chance to provide written comment, and the livestreaming of all public meetings.

“I would say this is the most transparent session perhaps in Virginia’s history," said Kunal Atit, a spokesman for House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

But many GOP lawmakers, who opposed the House's virtual format, have raised concerns about slow internet access for members in rural areas, annoying crosstalk and technical glitches when casting votes.

The most strenuous complaints have come from advocates who have been unable to testify on bills or were cut short in the middle of their testimony.

It’s not unusual for public comment to be limited, even in normal times. But when lawmakers meet in person, they, the press and the public can see who else in the room may not have gotten a chance to speak. People on various sides of an issue can collaborate on who will speak, and on what points to emphasize if time is limited.