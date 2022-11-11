Here's why Arizona and Nevada results are taking so long; plus, where those key races stand

Polls closed over two days ago in Arizona and Nevada, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continues today in two Senate races that could determine which party will control the chamber, plus two key governors' races. Here's a closer look at where things stand in the two states.
ARIZONA
No winners have been called in all of Arizona's top-of-the-ticket races, including Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly 's reelection battle against Republican Blake Masters, as well as the open governor's race between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster.
Almost all of Arizona's vote happens by mail, and counting all of those ballots can take a while, particularly in a county as large as Maricopa. The state's largest — and fourth-largest in the country — Maricopa is home to a total of 4.5 million residents, and about 2.4 million registered voters.
Officials estimated there were about 320,000 Maricopa County votes left to count after a chunk of 80,000 was posted late Thursday. Tens of thousands of those were ballots that came in on Election Day itself — votes known in some places as “late earlies,” the counting of which has been known to hold up tabulation.
The vote counting is taking days, but that's not abnormal for Nevada, where a chunk of votes have previously not been tallied until after election night. In the two most populous counties, officials warned up front that it would take days to process the outstanding ballots.
County election clerks will count mail ballots received until Nov. 12 as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Officials have until Nov. 17 to finish the counting and submit a report to the Nevada secretary of state’s office, according to state law.
With more than 85% of the votes counted, Republicans are leading their Democratic opponents by single-digit percentage points in the Senate and governor's races, while Democrats held a similar edge in the three pending House races.
A significant number of mail ballots remain to be counted. Election officials will count ballots received until Saturday as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.
Officials have said there are tens of thousands of ballots that remain to be counted in Las Vegas’ Clark County and thousands more in Washoe County, home to Reno.
Where the vote stands in Nevada's Senate and governor's races:
Senate: Adam Laxalt 450,534 (49%), Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto 441,546 (48%); Margin: Laxalt +8,988
Governor: Joe Lombardo 456,396 (49.7%), Gov. Steve Sisolak 427,853 (46.6%); Margin: Lombardo +28,543
