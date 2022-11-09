Here's where things stand in the US Senate and House as Americans wake up

WASHINGTON (AP) — The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.

On Wednesday, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power in the House and the Senate remained at risk. The party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers, including 2020 election deniers and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump handily winning some seats.

But races stayed tight, and Republicans ran into stiff competition in their march across the country, dashing hopes for the sweeping gains they had promised, particularly in the House. Instead, they inched toward what could be another narrowly split Congress.

“The RED WAVE did not happen,” defeated Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas said in a tweet.

It was the first major national election since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and emotions were raw. The recent violent assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband has stunned many, and federal law enforcement warned of heightened threats nationwide. Biden’s party worked to hold on by the most tenuous of margins. Full story:

***

HERE'S WHERE THINGS STAND

The Senate is split at 48-48 with four seats still too close to call. Here's a look at the 4 undecided races:

Arizona: Sen. Mark Kelly led his Republican rival, venture capitalist Blake Masters, but the race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate was too early to call.

Nevada: The nail-biting race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt remained too early to call after polls closed across Nevada Tuesday night.

Georgia: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections. The question is whether either contender can win the contest outright or they head to a Dec. 6 runoff.

Wisconsin: Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson held a narrow lead early Wednesday as he sought to win a third term in battleground Wisconsin against Mandela Barnes, a Democrat who refused to concede the race until all votes had been counted.

***