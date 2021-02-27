Here's what comes next for Biden's $1.9T virus relief package

Will any Republicans join in?

It doesn't look like it. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that Republicans had visited the White House to ask for a smaller and "more targeted" bill. But Democrats and Biden weren't interested, he said.

"They're going to try to muscle this through on a totally partisan basis," McConnell told reporters Wednesday.

How can Democrats pass the bill without any help from Republicans?

This is where things get tricky in the Senate. Democrats plan to use a process known as "budget reconciliation," which, ironically, was developed to keep the federal budget in check. But it also provides Democrats the only way around Senate rules and pass things by only a simple majority, which in this case would only require a party-line vote with all Democrats on board.

What are the main sticking points for Republicans?

Republicans have groused about the size of the stimulus package and some of the specific measures, like the size of stimulus checks for certain groups. Republicans want much smaller checks, if any at all.