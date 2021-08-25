Here's the secret bias in mortgage-approval algorithms

An investigation by The Markup has found that lenders in 2019 were more likely to deny home loans to people of color than to white people with similar financial characteristics — even when we controlled for newly available financial factors the mortgage industry for years has said would explain racial disparities in lending.

A complex statistical analysis of more than 2 million conventional mortgage applications found that lenders were:

40% more likely to turn down Latino applicants for loans.

50% more likely to deny Asian/Pacific Islander applicants.

70% more likely to deny Native American applicants than similar white applicants.

Lenders were 80% more likely to reject Black applicants than similar white applicants. These are national rates.

In every case, the prospective borrowers of color looked almost exactly the same on paper as the white applicants, except for their race.