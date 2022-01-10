Here's how you can help the victims of the Bronx Fire

In under two minutes, get vital home safety tips to safeguard against home fires. They're life saving ideas easy to implement.
On Jan. 9, 2022, an electric space heater sparked a fire in a Bronx apartment building that killed 17 people, eight of them children. New York City's fire commissioner said it is one of the worst fires in the city's modern history.
More than 60 people were injured and 32 are in the hospital with life-threatening conditions.
As the fire's full toll unfolds, relief groups are helping those affected. Below are ways you can contribute to assist victims of the fire and the families involved:
Soot and broken windows at the apartment building where a fire killed 17 people in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City has set up an online fundraiser where money will go toward emergency relief supplies and support for the victims and their families.
The Global Empowerment Mission has also set up an online fundraiser to collect money for victims of the fire. GEM will be providing help to residents displaced by the fire as well distributing food, water and other essential items. The American Red Cross New York Region is providing assistance as well as emergency housing for families affected by the fire. It will also be providing food, water and emotional support assistance from trained mental health volunteers.
Photos: Scenes from a NYC apartment fire that killed 17
Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, third right, walks by an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
A resident carrying a dog walks out of the apartment building while firefighters work in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York, after a fatal fire at the building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
A curtain hangs outside a window at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York, where a fatal fire occurred, in what the city's fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
A respirator is seen on the ground after a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
A ladder leads up to a window after a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Emergency personnel use a manual resuscitator on a fire victim during a high rise fire on East 181 Street, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Lloyd Mitchell)
Lloyd Mitchell
Emergency personnel perform CPR on a fire victim during a high rise fire on East 181 Street, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Lloyd Mitchell)
Lloyd Mitchell
Residents leave their building during a high rise fire on East 181 Street, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Lloyd Mitchell)
Lloyd Mitchell
Emergency personnel bring a fire victim to an ambulance during a high rise fire on East 181 Street, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Lloyd Mitchell)
Lloyd Mitchell
Broken windows are seen at the burned apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
A ladder leads up to a window after a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
A woman watches from a window at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
Staffs cleans the floor at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference outside an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference outside an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
Investigators are seen at an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
General view shows the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Cleaning and recovery crews work outside the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Firefighters work outside the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
American flag is seen outside the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Cleaning and recovery crews work outside the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Cleaning and recovery crews work in the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Cleaning and recovery crews work outside the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
