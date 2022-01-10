 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how you can help the victims of the Bronx Fire

In under two minutes, get vital home safety tips to safeguard against home fires. They're life saving ideas easy to implement.

On Jan. 9, 2022, an electric space heater sparked a fire in a Bronx apartment building that killed 17 people, eight of them children. New York City's fire commissioner said it is one of the worst fires in the city's modern history.

More than 60 people were injured and 32 are in the hospital with life-threatening conditions.

As the fire's full toll unfolds, relief groups are helping those affected. Below are ways you can contribute to assist victims of the fire and the families involved:

Soot and broken windows at the apartment building where a fire killed 17 people in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City has set up an online fundraiser where money will go toward emergency relief supplies and support for the victims and their families.

The Global Empowerment Mission has also set up an online fundraiser to collect money for victims of the fire. GEM will be providing help to residents displaced by the fire as well distributing food, water and other essential items.

The American Red Cross New York Region is providing assistance as well as emergency housing for families affected by the fire. It will also be providing food, water and emotional support assistance from trained mental health volunteers.

