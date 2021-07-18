Radio host Larry Elder not on list of CA recall candidates

Polls have shown many voters are ignoring this year's contest, and there were no new candidates who emerged Saturday who appeared to have the potential to reorder the trajectory of the race.

When it comes to requirements to run, the bar is relatively low. A candidate must be a citizen, registered or qualified to vote in California and not be convicted of felony bribery or theft of public money. Candidates must pay a filing fee of about $4,200, and submit at least 65 valid nomination signatures with their declaration of candidacy. They must also file copies of federal tax returns for the previous five years.

A certified list — the one voters will see — will be released Wednesday and changes are possible. According to the secretary of state's office, candidates who have filed the required paperwork include:

- Kevin Paffrath, 29, is a YouTuber who gives financial advice to his 1.7 million subscribers. The Democrat says his lack of “political baggage” is a good thing. Anyone who wins the recall election would be governor for just over a year before the next election, which Paffrath likened to a trial run. His proposals include building underground tunnels for new roadways and cutting income taxes. The multimillionaire denies his run for office is a ploy to generate more publicity.