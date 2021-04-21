Here come the dreaded post-pandemic price increases — diapers, tampons, toilet paper, cereal

Netflix is under pressure as rivals gain strength

Netflix had a huge start to 2020 as the pandemic forced people to hunt for ways to stay entertained from home. But as vaccinations ramp up, the streaming service is starting to lose steam.

The latest: The company said after markets closed on Tuesday that it now has 208 million subscribers globally after adding 4 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year. That's below its own expectation of 210 million, my CNN Business colleague Frank Pallotta reports.

Netflix's first quarter profit this year was $1.7 billion, up from $709 million in the year-earlier quarter. Its revenue jumped 24% to $7.1 billion.

In short: The company's earnings were good, but all eyes were on its big subscriber miss — as well as a weak forecast for subscriber growth for the next quarter. Shares are down 8% in premarket trading.

According to Netflix, the company did so well last year that it was hard for this quarter to compare.

"We believe paid membership growth slowed due to the big Covid-19 pull forward in 2020," Netflix said in its letter to investors. It also cited "a lighter content slate in the first half of this year" due to pandemic-related production delays.