Henri heads Northeast as millions gird for winds, flooding

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm early Sunday, still packing wind gust of up to 75 mph as it began lashing the northeastern U.S. coastline.

Millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for the possibility of flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.

With the center of the storm projected to pass just off the eastern tip of Long Island by midday, hurricane warnings extended from coastal Connecticut and Rhode Island to the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) in an 8 a.m. EDT update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center, just shy of hurricane status. The highest winds measured were 75 mph (121 kph) off the coast of Rhode Island.

Experts warned that the storm's biggest threat likely won't come from wind but from storm surge and inland flooding, caused by what are expected to be heavy and sustained rains. Some of the highest rain totals were expected inland.

Troy Buckner of Southampton, in eastern Long Island's Hamptons, wouldn’t let the storm interrupt his near-daily routine of getting coffee with his dad at the Golden Pear, one of the few spots open on Main Street Sunday morning.