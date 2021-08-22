Henri cuts short Manilow set at NYC virus recovery concert

Organized early in the summer, the concert was intended as a celebration of New York City overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Saturday, the concert kicked off amid worries about the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

Matt Schweikert, who came to the show from New Jersey, expressed concern about the uptick in cases, but wasn’t particularly worried about his health at the concert.

“They were great taking the proper precautions having you got through multiple checkpoints. I’m confident that everyone here is vaccinated. They’re sober too, so that’s great, and I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Schweikert said.

Native New Yorker Imani Duckette was “excited” to have the energy back in public.

“Everybody seems pretty safe, and I feel pretty comfortable,” Duckette said.

New York City over the past week has averaged just under 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, according to state statistics. That’s up from just under 200 cases per day in late June. Only about 54% of all city residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Before the concert on the grass, audience members were mainly socially distant. And while many were wearing masks, some ditched the face coverings as the concert progressed.

