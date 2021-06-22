Help wanted: Labor crisis shocks California restaurants

The sector is notoriously volatile and restaurant employees can be a transient lot — students who drop in-and-out of shifts as time allows, aspiring actors and musicians looking to supplement their income, kitchen staffers who move on for bigger paydays elsewhere. The hours can be long, benefits scarce and the pay low, sometimes reliant on tips.

IStyne, Villanueva and other industry experts see a web of factors conspiring to create the scarcity of job applicants.

Among them: California’s population dropped by 182,000 last year as the pandemic ravaged the economy, scattering workers around the country as many businesses closed. Some workers are hesitant to come back, either over lingering fear of the virus or because of frayed nerves after struggling through on-and-off lockdowns, home isolation and shifting health regulations.

Extended federal unemployment benefits have provided a cushion to stay home — about 2 million people are still receiving checks. In other cases, there's a child care problem with schools closed or in recess for summer. And after a long break from work to ponder the future, others took on a new career path.

For some workers who haven't returned “the trauma and uncertainty of the last year and a half was just too much,” Villanueva said.