Helicopters crash near Utah ski resort in training accident

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Blackhawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning during a Utah National Guard training exercise.

No crew members were hurt in the accident near Snowbird ski resort, the National Guard said in a post on Twitter. Both UH-60 helicopters were damaged.

Shortly after the crash near Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area on the back side of the mountain was closed to skiers. A lift and a tram were also closed.

Police are responding to the site about 28 miles (47 kilometers) from Salt Lake City. Sgt. Melody Cutler, a spokeswoman for Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, did not immediately have additional details.

The Utah National Guard is also investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

