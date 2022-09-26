 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Helicopter crashes in Arizona desert; no word on 2 aboard

  • Updated
  • 0

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A helicopter crashed Monday morning in a desert area near Phoenix but authorities said there was no immediate word on the condition of the two people aboard.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the Robinson R22 helicopter went down around 9:15 a.m. some 4 ½ miles (7.2 kilometers) north of the Falcon Field Airport in Mesa and on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Aerial video of the crash site showed a heavily damaged helicopter with smoke coming out of the scattered debris.

FAA officials did not release any information on the pilot and passenger or the helicopter's flight plan.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

The airport is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombia and Venezuela to reopen borders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News