Helicopter crashes in Arizona desert; 2 aboard not injured

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A helicopter crash-landed in the Arizona desert Monday morning but authorities said the two people aboard walked away with no injuries.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the Robinson R22 helicopter went down 4 ½ miles (7.2 kilometers) north of the Mesa's Falcon Field Airport and on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. The airport is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

Aerial video of the crash site showed a smoldering wreckage with scattered debris.

Tribal police said they responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. and the pilot and passenger both avoided injury.

Authorities have not released their names or the helicopter’s flight plan.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.