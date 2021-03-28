Helicopter crash in Alaska backcountry ski trip kills 5

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A contracted helicopter carrying guides and guests from a lodge on a heli-skiing trip in Alaska’s backcountry crashed, killing the pilot and four others, authorities said.

The only other person onboard was in serious condition but stable Sunday at an Anchorage hospital, troopers said.

The five killed in the Saturday accident were identified as Gregory Harms, 52, of Colorado; Petr Kellner, 56, and Benjamin Larochaix, 50, both of the Czech Republic, and two Alaskans, Sean McMannany, 38, of Girdwood, and the pilot, Zachary Russel, 33, of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said Sunday. Hometowns were not immediately available for the non-Alaskans.

The five passengers included three guests and two guides from Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, said company spokesperson Mary Ann Pruitt.

Harms was a pioneering heli-ski guide in Alaska and worked for many years at the lodge, Pruitt said. “Greg was one of the most experienced guides in the business,” Pruitt said in an email to The Associated Press. He also founded a heli-ski company that led trips across the world.