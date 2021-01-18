Heavy metal guitarist photographed at Capitol riot charged

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A heavy metal guitarist who was photographed with the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol and is accused of spraying police officers with a pepper-based bear spray irritant has been arrested, the FBI said.

Jon Ryan Schaffer turned himself in Sunday after he was featured on an FBI poster seeking the public's help in identifying rioters, said Chris Bavender, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Indianapolis office. He has been charged with several felony counts, including engaging in an act of physical violence and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry.

It wasn't immediately known if Schaffer, a central Indiana native who is a member of the band “Iced Earth," had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf and online federal court records Monday didn't yet list his case.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Schaffer had been sought after, according to a federal statement about his case, he was seen in photographs and on video "engaging in verbal altercations with Capitol Police inside the Capitol building” and holding a container of bear spray that's sold by outdoor retailers.