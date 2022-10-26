 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heated exchanges in Fetterman, Oz debate; school gunman had AR-15, 600 rounds; and more morning headlines

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TODAY'S WEATHER

More rain for the South and Pacific Northwest for the next couple of days. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

  • By MARC LEVY and STEVE PEOPLES - Associated Press
  • Updated
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the Tuesday debate, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room": the stroke he suffered five months ago. He said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored his opponent’s health challenges, instead seizing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year.

National Politics
AP

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  • Updated
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding the first meeting of his new Cabinet before facing the opposition in Parliament for the first time as leader. Sunak has appointed a government mixing allies with experienced ministers from the previous governments as he tries to tackle Britain’s multiple economic problems. Sunak’s office says the lineup aims to ensure “that at this uncertain time there is continuity at the heart of government.” But during the regular House of Commons session known as Prime Minister’s Questions, opposition politicians are likely to focus Wednesday on the baggage the new ministers carry from the governments of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

National Politics
AP

  • AP
  • Updated
Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator says Russian forces have performed secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The activity could shed light on Russia’s unsubstantiated claims that Kyiv’s forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device. Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said Tuesday it “assumes" the Russians are preparing "a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste" stored at the plant. It says the destruction of containers of spent nuclear fuel would lead to a radiation accident and the contamination of several hundred square kilometers (miles) of adjacent territory. Ukraine has dismissed Moscow’s claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin’s own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb.

National
AP

  • By MICHAEL PHILLIS and JIM SALTER - Associated Press
  • Updated
Police say the 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition. Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded. The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire.

National Politics
AP

  • By MATTHEW DALY - Associated Press
  • Updated
Nearly 400 school districts across the country are receiving grants totaling about $1 billion to purchase 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities. Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan are set to announce the grant awards Wednesday in Seattle. The new, mostly electric school buses are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and better protect children’s health.

National
AP

  • By TODD RICHMOND - Associated Press
  • Updated
Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks' trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away. Brooks told jurors that he's a lot of things but he's not a murderer.

National
AP

  • By KEN MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
At a cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, bodies are being removed from their graves for a second time in an effort to identify victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Historians say the targeted violence in 1921 left between 75 and 300 people dead. The exhumations Wednesday are part of a renewed effort to gather more DNA. A search for the graves of massacre victims began in 2020 and resumed last year with nearly three dozen coffins recovered. Two of the 14 sets of remains sent for testing so far have enough DNA to begin sequencing.

National
AP

  • By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
After Superstorm Sandy struck New York's Rockaway Peninsula, there was hope rebuilding efforts would give a long-awaited boost to neglected communities on the 11-mile strip. Ten years later, the predominantly Black Edgemere neighborhood hasn't seen the redevelopment residents want. Edgemere’s story plays out across the U.S. after disasters. Recovery money often comes last to, and has the weakest impact in, communities of color. Edgemere residents see new housing, businesses and places to gather in neighborhoods around them. They don't like the city's plan to add high-rise and affordable housing, and would prefer amenities like groceries and green spaces. The city is proceeding with its “Resilient Edgemere” plan and continuing beach replenishment, boardwalk improvements and more.

Technology
AP

  • By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
  • Updated
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is warning North Korea against escalating its provocations. She says the United States will fully use its military capabilities, “including nuclear, conventional and missile defense,” to defend its allies, Japan and South Korea. Sherman called North Korea's repeated firings of ballistic missiles and artillery in recent weeks provocative military actions. North Korea has described them as practice runs for the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Sherman made the comments in Tokyo ahead of a three-way meeting with her counterparts from Japan and South Korea.

National
AP

  • By STEPHEN GROVES - Associated Press
  • Updated
A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft says that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie says that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019.

National
AP

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her in 2013 has testified that for years she was filled with feelings of guilt and disgust. The woman, a model and actor living and working in Rome who was in Los Angeles at the time for a film festival, says she blamed herself for letting Weinstein into her hotel room. The woman was the first of Weinstein's accusers to take the stand Tuesday at his trial. Weinstein's attorneys say the interaction never happened, and point out that no evidence other than the woman's testimony places him at her hotel.

MORNING LISTEN

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Vatican Pope

A seagull flies in front of the sun before Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 26

Today in history: Oct. 26

In 2001, President George W. Bush signed the USA Patriot Act, giving authorities unprecedented ability to search, seize, detain or eavesdrop i…

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Tags

